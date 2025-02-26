Imran directs PTI members on govt posts to quit party slots

RAWALPINDI - Incarcerated PTI founder and former prime minister Imran Khan has directed his party members holding government positions to step down from their positions within the party.

“The move aims to assist Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter president Junaid Akbar in getting a free hand to reorganise the party,” disclosed PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja while talking to media outside the Adiala jail after meeting with Imran Khan in the prison.

He clarified that the decision to relieve Gandapur of the provincial presidency was made upon his re-quest, allowing him to focus on addressing the challenges faced by the province.

Salman Akram Raja rebuffed the concerns regarding Imran’s health issues, saying the former premier was in good health.

He noted that the delegation apprised Imran Khan of their recent visit to Sindh, including the re-sistance against the construction of dams. “Imran has vowed that PTI will fight for the rights of Sindh,” he added.

Quoting the former premier, he said PTI was doing politics for the people of Pakistan.

In response to a question, Raja said the party met the chief justice with Imran’s permission as he “or-dered us to apprise the top judge of the country’s overall situation”.

“We are stakeholders of Pakistan...we will knock on doors of every institution,” he said, adding that there was no room in the PTI for those “who voted in favour of the 26th Constitutional Amendment”.

“The fates of those who were absent or were out of touch during the passage of the 26th amendment will be decided one by one,” Raja added.