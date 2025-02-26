IPAK Group records 61pc growth in revenues

ISLAMABAD - International Packaging Films Limited (IPAK) Group has recorded a 61% increase in its revenues for the six months ending December 31, 2024. The current consolidated revenue of the group stands at Rs16.25 billion as compared to Rs10.08 billion in the same period last year, showing a remarkable growth of 61pc.

The consolidated profit before tax of the group for the six months ending December 31, 2024 was Rs 464.67 million while the net profit attributed to the owners’ of the holding company stands at Rs567.63 million achieving the earning per share of 0.81 for the six months ending December 31, 2024. This growth in group’s revenue was primarily driven by the introduction of new capacities, which include a new product line and the expansion into export markets, with exports contributing USD 12 million in revenue during the period.

The gross margins of IPAK also improved compared to the previous quarter, reflecting incremental growth and increased stability in financial performance. The group achieved a total EBITDA of Rs 2,250 million for the half year ended December 31, 2024, highlighting strong cash flow generation and earnings potential. Both of the group’s major expansion projects are now fully operational by, and management is focused on achieving maximum capacity utilization to unlock synergies that will enhance profitability and operational efficiency.

Despite macroeconomic challenges, the group successfully sustained growth, maintained margins, and outperformed the overall flexible packaging sector during the period.