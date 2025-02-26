Islamabad police apprehend alleged murderer

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad police have arrested a man who was on the run after allegedly killing his fiance about two weeks ago. Barakahu police on Tuesday arrested accused Adnan who killed his fiance in Islamabad on February 13. According to police, the accused invited her fiance, Rimla, for a meeting but later shot her dead on the spot. The police also recovered the weapon which was used for the murder of the girl, in the light of the statement of the accused.

Meanwhile, the capital city of Islamabad has seen a sharp rise in crime in the recent weeks. Auto-thief gangs deprived dozens of citizens of their vehicles during the recent weeks. Similarly, dacoits and thieves deprived several of gold, cash, and mobile phones in various parts of the capital city. The data on crime suggests that the theft of vehicles has risen sharply, with no significant action taken by the police to curb the menace. As many as 36 motorbikes and eight cars were either stolen or snatched, alongside 18 reported incidents of robbery and 13 dacoities across different police stations in Islamabad.

Among the most shocking incidents was the killing of a security guard, identified as Ahmed Ali, at the hands of burglars in the Humak police station area, while attempting to thwart robbery. According to police, the burglars shot Ali after he resisted their attempts. In another major crime, robbers made off with Rs2.1 million from the residence of a Chinese national in the limits of Kohsar police station. Criminal gangs and snatchers are particularly active in areas such as sector I-10, Industrial Area, Margalla, Humak, Shalimar, Tarnol, and Bhara Kahu police stations.

Vehicle lifters also stole four motorbikes and three cars from the limits of Industrial Area police station, one motorbike and three cars from the jurisdiction of Aabpara police station, four bikes were stolen from limits of Humak police station, four from Shehzad Town police station, three from the limits of Margalla police station, four from Karachi Company police station, and another three bikes from the jurisdiction of Shalimar police station.