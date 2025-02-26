It’s our compulsion to stay with coalition govt, says President Zardari

LAHORE - President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday reaffirmed the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP)’s commitment to the coalition government despite concerns over the non-implementation of a written agreement with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

“It is our compulsion to stay with the coalition government, even though the agreement with the PML-N is not being implemented,” Zardari told PPP leaders from South Punjab and members of the party’s Punjab parliamentary committee during meetings at Governor House, Lahore. Acknowledging the grievances raised by party members, the president assured them that he was aware of the unfulfilled promises made in the power-sharing deal with the PML-N. However, he advised patience, urging the party to wait until the next federal budget for a resolution of key issues. During the meetings, PPP lawmakers expressed frustration over their alleged marginalisation by the PML-N-led administration. According to sources, party members complained that they were being sidelined in administrative matters and were not given due consideration in the allocation of development funds. The meetings were attended by PPP South Punjab leaders Abdul Qadir Shaheen and Rana Muhammad Intizar, alongwith Punjab parliamentary party members. Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider and PPP South Punjab President Makhdoom Syed Ahmed Mahmood were also present.