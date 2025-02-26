Judicial Activism

While Pakistan has seen its fair share of activist judges elevated to the position of Chief Justice and using their authority to interfere in the country’s political affairs, it is refreshing to see that the current Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Yahya Afridi, is instead directing his influence toward addressing problems in justice delivery, particularly in remote and underprivileged areas.

His recent visit to Dera Ismail Khan, accompanied by senior judges from the Peshawar High Court, represents an important outreach effort—one in which the highest judicial authority directly interacts with the legal system at the grassroots level to identify bottlenecks and ensure their resolution. Personal visits such as these allow for a clearer understanding of the issues at hand, cutting through the bureaucracy that often impedes real progress.

For instance, the District Bar Association proposed establishing a video-link facility with a high court bench in Dera Ismail Khan for Supreme Court hearings. While such proposals are typically subject to extensive deliberation, face-to-face interactions with the Chief Justice can help expedite necessary reforms. Similarly, his visit to the Central Jail, where he personally assessed the conditions of inmates and emphasised the need for humane treatment, reinforces the idea that justice is not limited to courtroom pronouncements but extends to the overall well-being of those within the system.

His commitment to prison reforms, culminating in a comprehensive national prison policy, is a welcome development. Too often, focus remains on sentencing, with little regard for what happens once prisoners are sent to overcrowded and underfunded jails.

It is hoped that he continues this momentum, making judicial reform and system revitalisation his primary objective. Further visits to different parts of the country to understand and address region-specific judicial challenges will strengthen his efforts. This is the kind of judicial activism Pakistan needs—one that enhances the justice system rather than politicising it, as witnessed in the past.