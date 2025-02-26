KP govt introduces five-year policy to promote industrialisation

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to introduce a new five-year industrial policy to promote industrialization and provide essential facilities to the sector. In this regard, consultations with all stakeholders have been formally initiated.

The new industrial policy, covering the period from 2025 to 2030, will incorporate lessons learned from previous policies, successes, and challenges. Efforts will be made to make the policy more effective and beneficial for the province’s industrial growth.

As part of the consultation process, the first stakeholder meeting was held on Tuesday in Peshawar. The session included representatives from the provincial government, relevant departments and institutions, industrialists, and other key stakeholders to gather their insights on the proposed policy.

The meeting was attended by Abdul Karim Tordher, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Industries, as the chief guest. Other key attendees included Tufail Anjum, Special Assistant for Technical Education; Aamir Afaq, Secretary for Industries, Commerce, and Technical Education; Anwar Khan, Special Secretary; Habibullah, MD SIDB; Adil Salahuddin, CEO of KP Economic Zones Management and Development Company (KP EZDMC); Iqbal Sarwar, Director of Business Facilitation at the Board of Investment and Trade; and senior officials from the Energy and Industry departments and Bank of Khyber.

Additionally, Fazal Muqeem, President of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce; Ayub Zakori, President of the Peshawar Industrial Association; Fawad Ishaq, prominent industrialist and former President of the Sarhad Chamber; the SMEDA Chief; the MD of TEVTA; and several other business figures participated in the discussion.

During the session, participants provided their recommendations to enhance the effectiveness of the upcoming industrial policy for the rapid development of the sector. Provincial departments also gave presentations on their respective responsibilities.

Speaking at the session, Abdul Karim Tordher emphasized that the new industrial policy will focus on sectors of local significance. He assured that the policy will be developed with the mutual consultation of industrialists, business communities, and other stakeholders. He highlighted the potential of untapped resources in the province and stressed the need to incorporate these economic sectors into the new policy.

The five-year policy will be framed considering the outcomes and challenges of previous policies, ensuring an inclusive approach by engaging all stakeholders. Additionally, he directed all Chambers of Commerce to integrate with the KP Board of Investment and Trade through an online platform. He also proposed the inclusion of a Self-Enterprise Development Fund in the new policy.

Recognizing the importance of industrialists, he acknowledged their resilience in operating businesses under challenging conditions. The government aims to introduce policies that facilitate and uplift the industrial sector. He further urged stakeholders to submit their suggestions in writing for incorporation into the final policy draft.

Tufail Anjum, Special Assistant for Technical Education, emphasized the necessity of a skilled workforce for industrial growth. He elaborated on TEVTA’s role in providing job-specific and on-campus training through various modules and courses. He highlighted efforts to transform training colleges into model institutions and enhance the capabilities of trainers. He urged industrialists to support TEVTA’s placement of skilled trainees in industries by providing local accommodation and food, while TEVTA continues to offer monthly stipends to these trainees.

Aamir Afaq, Secretary for Industries, stated that economic growth and development are key priorities, and the new policy is a step towards modernizing the sector. He stressed that stakeholder input is essential for making the policy more effective.

Adil Salahuddin, CEO of KP EZDMC, provided an overview of past policies, mentioning that policies introduced between 2007 and 2014 faced uncertainty due to the province’s security situation. However, from 2015 onwards, business conditions improved.

He explained that the 2016 policy focused on industrial revival and attracting investors, while the 2020 policy achieved significant success by addressing key industrial priorities. The upcoming policy will introduce new aspects to make the industrial sector more facilitated, business-friendly, and profitable.

The Director of Business Facilitation at the KP Board of Investment and Trade highlighted the establishment of an “Ease of Doing Business” portal to streamline industrialization and investment processes in the province. He emphasized that simplifying investment procedures will remain a central focus of the new policy.

Senior officials, including Sher Muhammad from Bank of Khyber, Fazal Muqeem, President of SCCI, Ayub Zakori, President of the Peshawar Industrial Association, Fawad Ishaq, industrialist, and Shah Fahad, Additional Secretary of Energy, also shared valuable insights and recommendations for the proposed policy.