LUMS hosts annual Book Fair

LUMS hosted its highly anticipated Annual earlier this week to much excitement. The event was inaugurated by Dr. Ali Khan, Dean of the Mushtaq Ahmad Gurmani School of Humanities and Social Sciences (MGSHSS), in a ceremony attended by faculty and staff members, students, alumni, and book enthusiasts.

The brought together a diverse selection of publishers, bookstores, and literary organisations, offering attendees access to an extensive collection of books ranging from academic resources to fiction, non-fiction, and rare literary works. Aimed at nourishing a culture of reading and intellectual engagement, the event attracted students and scholars eager to explore new ideas and perspectives.

Dr. Nadeem Siddique, Director of the Gad and Birgit Rausing Library at LUMS, highlighted the importance of reading in personal and academic growth on this occasion, “A is more than just an event—it is a celebration of knowledge, creativity, and lifelong learning. We are delighted to see the overwhelming response from students and faculty members, which reinforces the need to continue organising such literary initiatives.”

The fair featured renowned local and international publishers, offering special discounts to encourage book purchases. Additionally, panel discussions, author meet-and-greet sessions, and interactive literary activities were arranged to enhance the experience for visitors.

The Gad and Birgit Rausing Library at LUMS continues to play a pivotal role in promoting literature and learning through such initiatives. The Annual remains a cherished tradition, providing a unique platform for students and book lovers to engage with the literary world.