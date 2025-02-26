Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Majority of Punjab judges decline round-the-clock court sessions

Web Desk
2:36 PM | February 26, 2025
In response to a proposal for round-the-clock court sessions in Punjab, 768 judges have agreed, while 979 have declined, highlighting a divide within the judiciary over the initiative.

The proposal, suggested by Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi in his capacity as chairman of the National Judicial Policy Making Committee, aimed to introduce double shifts in Punjab’s subordinate courts to address a backlog of over 1.4 million pending cases.

Following this, the Director General of District Judiciary at the Lahore High Court instructed all sessions judges in Punjab to submit their feedback.

According to the reports received, Punjab’s subordinate judiciary consists of 1,747 judges. Of these, 44% (768) have supported the proposal, while 979 judges have expressed their inability to participate. The province currently has 152 district and sessions judges, 504 additional district and sessions judges, 110 senior civil judges, and 981 civil judges, with over 700 judicial positions remaining vacant.

The reports have been forwarded to Chief Justice Afridi, and a final decision will be taken after consultations with bar associations and other stakeholders.

Web Desk

