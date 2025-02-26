Wednesday, February 26, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Mother demands capital punishment for Armaghan

Mustafa Amir case

Our Staff Reporter
February 26, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  The mother of slain youth Mustafa Amir, alongside a social welfare organisation, staged a protest at Karachi’s Teen Talwar to demand justice for her brutally killed son.

Mustafa Amir was kidnapped and allegedly murdered by his friends in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on January 6. According to the police, the youth’s friends stuffed his body in the trunk of his car and torched it in the Hub area of Balochistan.

The protestors, carrying placards and banners, called for the execution of accused Armaghan.

The demonstration also included a candlelight vigil in Mustafa Amir’s memory, with his mother actively participating.

Speaking at the protest, the mother of Mustafa Amir stated that her son’s murder was a conspiracy, questioning how Armaghan, under the influence of drugs, managed to reach Balochistan without a plan.

Govt to expedite PIA privatisation

A day earlier, she had told the media that securing justice for her slain son is now her life’s mission.

She described Armaghan’s execution as too small a punishment, warning that if he is released, he will be even more dangerous.

She also urged the public to raise their voices for justice, insisting that her son was not a drug dealer.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1740466262.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025