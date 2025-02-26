Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Muzaffargarh Police arrest 10 wanted criminals, seven court absconders

Our Staff Reporter
February 26, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MUZAFFARGARH  -  District police on Tuesday intensified their crackdown on criminal elements, leading to the arrest of 10 wanted criminals and seven court absconders in various operations across the district.

According to a police spokesperson, the operations were being carried out under the leadership of District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Rizwan Ahmed Khan to curb illegal activities and ensure public safety.  During these actions, law enforcement officers recovered a significant cache of illegal weapons, including one Kalashnikov, one repeater, one rifle and eight 30-bore pistols alongwith ammunition. Furthermore, as part of the E-police post system, authorities checked 2,416 individuals and 3,847 vehicles, resulting in the recovery of four stolen motorcycles.

DPO Rizwan reaffirmed the police’s commitment to taking strict action against drug dealers and criminal networks. He urged citizens to report any suspicious activities to the police helpline or the nearest police station, assuring that the identity of informants would remain confidential.

