NA body endorses plan to promote mountaineering in GB

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday endorsed a proposal for the establishment of a mountaineering institute in Shigar to train national and international climbers and tourism industry personnel as part of efforts to promote adventure tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan.

A meeting of the Standing Committee on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan was held at the Parliament House under the chairmanship of member of the National Assembly (MNA) Haji Imtiaz Ahmed Chaudhry. Besides taking up several other matters, the committee members reviewed a proposal for the establishment of a mountaineering institute in Shigar at a cost of Rs. 970.51 million and recommended its inclusion in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for 2025-26.

The Secretary of the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan briefed the committee that the National Economic Council (NEC) had transferred the PSDP portfolio of the ministry to the Finance Division in June 2022, with monitoring responsibilities assigned to the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives.

The committee was informed that the project aimed to enhance the skills of national and international mountaineers while promoting adventure tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan. The initiative is expected to strengthen the local tourism industry and provide professional training opportunities to those associated with mountaineering and rock climbing.

During the meeting, the ministry also briefed the panel on the observance of important Kashmir-related days, including Kashmir Solidarity Day on 5th February, Youm-e-Istehsal on 5th August, and Black Day on 27th October. It was highlighted that these events are commemorated nationally and internationally through solidarity walks, media campaigns and engagement on digital platforms.

The panel was informed that leaders of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference are regularly invited to participate in related events across Pakistan.

The standing committee also decided to invite officials from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan to its next meeting for a detailed review of their ongoing projects. The Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs briefed the panel on diplomatic efforts concerning the Kashmir issue, including discussions during the recent visit of the President of Turkiye to Pakistan.

The meeting, presided over by Haji Imtiaz Ahmed Chaudhry, saw the participation of Engineer Amir Muqam, Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, MNAs Tahir Iqbal, Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, Abdul Qadir Khan, Dr Nikhat Shakeel Khan, Ms Farukh Khan, and Riaz Ul Haq, as well as respective secretaries of ministries.