Wednesday, February 26, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Operation to be launched against dacoits in Riverine areas: DIG

Our Staff Reporter
February 26, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

JACOBABAD  -  Deputy Inspector Genera (DIG), Larkana, Nasir Aftab Phatan on Tuesday said special operation would be launched  soon against dacoits in riverine areas of Kashmore and Ghotki to maintain law and order situation. He said this during his visits to Police Station, A/section in Tehsil, Thul.

The DIG said modern weapons, machineries and other advanced technologies would be applied in the operation, adding criminal records had been completed in that regard.

SSP, Jacobabad, Captain (R) Saddam Hussain Khaskahili, SSP Kashmore , Zubair Nazir and other concerned officers were present on the occasion.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1740466262.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025