Opposition to fight for democracy, constitution, and rule of law: Omar Ayub

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, , vowed on Wednesday to fight for the restoration of democracy, the constitution, and the rule of law through protests on the streets, debates in parliament, and legal battles in court.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, Ayub announced that the opposition's two-day Constitution Protection Conference would be held the same day at three selected venues, with Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as the host.

He criticized the government's failure to maintain authority, claiming that its control had collapsed in five to eight districts of Balochistan. Highlighting a recent incident, he mentioned that a weapon was snatched from a Balochistan minister in broad daylight and challenged Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti to retrieve it.

Expressing deep concern over the worsening situation in Balochistan, Ayub specifically pointed to deteriorating conditions in Kohlu, Panjgur, Gwadar, Kech, and other districts. He dismissed the current administration as a "puppet government" and asserted that jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan would soon return to power.