Pak businessman awarded shield by Speaker of Gyeonggi Province of South Korea

GUJRANWALA - Muhammad Akram alias Kala Gujar, a well-known businessman from Gujranwala living in South Korea, was awarded a shield by the Speaker of the Gyeonggi Province of South Korea in recognition of his excellent social services. In this regard, Kim Seong-su, Speaker of the Provincial Council of the Gyeonggi Province of South Korea and Chairman of the Budget and Accounts Committee, presented him with the shield at a ceremony and said: “You have always dedicated yourself to the development of the local community with a spirit of mission and service, and have also contributed a lot to the harmony of the local residents. Your services are commendable and worthy of imitation.” On this occasion, Muhammad Akram alias Kala Gujar said that service to humanity is the real life, and those who create convenience for each other remain fruitful in this world and the hereafter. He thanked the Kim Seong-su for awarding him the shield for excellent performance and expressed his determination to work with the same spirit.