Pakistan football at a crossroads: Shahid Khokhar optimistic ahead of PFF meeting

LAHORE - Pakistan’s football crisis, which has persisted since 2015 due to constitutional misalignments, has once again put the country’s future in the sport at stake. FIFA has repeatedly urged the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) to revise its statutes to align with global football governance standards. However, the failure to implement these changes led to FIFA suspending Pakistan yet again on February 6, 2025.

In a bid to resolve the issue, the PFF has scheduled an Extraordinary Congress meeting on February 27 in Lahore, the third such meeting in three months. A successful outcome of this gathering could pave the way for FIFA to lift the suspension, allowing Pakistan to return to international football.

The first attempt at an Extraordinary Congress on November 19, 2024, in Lahore ended abruptly after certain departmental representatives forced their way into the proceedings. A second virtual meeting was held on January 24, 2025, where the proposed constitutional amendments were discussed, but Congress rejected them, leading to a deadlock and ultimately Pakistan’s FIFA suspension. Now, all eyes are on the February 27 meeting, where stakeholders will once again attempt to bridge the divide.

In an exclusive conversation with The Nation, Muhammad Shahid Niaz Khokhar, a senior member of the PFF Normalization Committee (NC) and Acting General Secretary of PFF, shared insights into the ongoing crisis and the efforts to resolve it. “Saud Hashimi-led NC has undertaken extensive consultations with PFF Congress members to build trust and address their concerns. Previously, many Congress members felt unheard, but increased engagement has helped clarify FIFA’s insistence on these constitutional changes,” Khokhar explained.

Highlighting the significance of the upcoming meeting, he said: “A positive development in this otherwise complex situation is the visit of Mr. Vahid Kardany, Deputy Secretary General of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), for the February 27 Congress. His presence highlights Pakistan’s importance within the Asian football fraternity and reflects the AFC’s commitment to resolving this crisis.” Khokhar pointed out that it has been over a decade since a senior AFC official last visited Pakistan, referring to the SAFF Women’s Championship 2014. He emphasized that the arrival of Vahid Kardany and a successful resolution of the constitutional issues could unlock new opportunities for Pakistan football.

“Pakistan stands on the brink of making history by qualifying for the AFC qualifiers. Football fans could witness home matches against teams like Syria, Afghanistan, and Myanmar. However, all of this depends on lifting the FIFA suspension, which is directly linked to Congress approving the necessary constitutional amendments,” he said.

Discussing the contentious proposed amendments, Khokhar said: “There was a concern among Congress members that changes to Article 38 might undermine their authority. It was crucial to logically and transparently communicate that their apprehensions will be considered. And the most important is to make them understand why these reforms are vital for future of Pakistan football.” Khokhar issued a stark warning about the consequences of failing to approve FIFA’s proposed changes. “If the amendments are rejected again, Pakistan will face severe repercussions, potentially worse than just suspension. The country’s football future is on the line, and we cannot afford another misstep.”