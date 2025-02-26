Pakistan, Uzbekistan sign key agreements to enhance bilateral ties

Pakistan and Uzbekistan on Wednesday signed multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements to strengthen cooperation across various sectors.

The agreements covered diverse areas, including a sister-city MoU between Tashkent and Lahore, collaboration between news agencies, youth affairs, and advancements in science, technology, and innovation.

Additionally, both countries formalized agreements on visa-free travel for diplomatic passport holders, military intelligence sharing, internal affairs cooperation, professional and technical training, and diplomat training programs.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev attended the documents exchange ceremony, where they also signed a joint declaration and a protocol for establishing the Pakistan-Uzbekistan High-Level Strategic Council.

Earlier, upon his arrival at the Tashkent Congress Center, Prime Minister Shehbaz was welcomed with a guard of honor by the Uzbek armed forces. He reviewed the ceremonial contingent alongside President Mirziyoyev as the national anthems of both countries played.

The prime minister is on a two-day official visit, accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Minister for Investment and Privatization Abdul Aleem Khan, Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant to the PM Tariq Fatemi.