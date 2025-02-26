Peshawar secures first position in KP Games 2025

Peshawar - The closing ceremony of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games 2025 was held on Tuesday at Arena Hall, Peshawar Sports Complex.

The event was graced by Syed Fakhar Jehan, the KP Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, as the chief guest. He was accompanied by Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq, Secretary of Sports; Abdul Nasir Khan, Director General of Sports; Rashida Ghaznavi, Additional DG Sports; Naimatullah, Director of Operations Sports; Jamshed Baloch, Deputy Director Sports; along with all RSOs, DSOs, and other notable personalities.

In the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games, Peshawar secured first place with 62 gold, 28 silver, and 17 bronze medals. Hazara secured second place with 15 gold, 20 silver, and 25 bronze medals, while Kohat claimed third place with 13 gold, 14 silver, and 27 bronze medals.

The fourth position was taken by Malakand (10 gold, 16 silver, 23 bronze), followed by Mardan (7 gold, 18 silver, 30 bronze) in fifth place, and D I Khan (6 gold, 8 silver, 17 bronze) in sixth place.

During his speech, Syed Fakhar Jehan, KP Minister for Sports, announced the construction of modern sports complexes across the province. He also declared that gold medal-winning athletes from these games will receive monthly stipends and will compete against the winners of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

He emphasized that Peshawar has better sports facilities compared to other districts and assured that future games will be held on merit, with strict actions to be taken against coaches involved in any injustice towards players.

He encouraged athletes to keep striving for excellence and learn from their mistakes, stating that pressure should not deter players from success. He also mentioned that a special committee would be formed to evaluate underperforming regions, with the DG Sports set to review the report next week.

Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq, Secretary of Sports, highlighted that equal opportunities were provided to both male and female athletes in the games. He praised the abundance of young talent and noted that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s performance in the recent Quaid-e-Azam Games was commendable.

He expressed confidence that if those games had been held in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa could have won the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. He assured that sports events for youth will continue. The ceremony concluded with the distribution of trophies and awards among regional officials and athletes.