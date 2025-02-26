Petroleum dealers announce nationwide strike on March 4

The All has declared a nationwide fuel station shutdown on March 4 in protest against the government's deregulation policy.

A crucial meeting with Federal Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik is scheduled to address the association's concerns. Dealers have warned that if their input is not considered, they will extend the shutdown indefinitely.

Raza Abbas, a central executive committee leader, stated that the association is willing to support deregulation but insists on full consultation. He emphasized that deregulation should apply to the entire oil sector, not just petroleum prices.

Abbas also clarified that the association has no ties with Chairman Abdul Sami Khan, asserting that their organization is officially registered with the Ministry of Commerce, while claiming that the Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association’s registration has been revoked.