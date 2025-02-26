PFA shuts a snack unit, 500 liters oil destroyed

LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday shut a snack unit during a raid in Gulberg and fined the unit Rs 50,000 for violations, with over 500 liters of expired and substandard cooking oil with prohibited food colouring destroyed. In addition to this, the unit was found in violation of previous instructions issued by the Food Authority.The unit was shut down due to its failure to comply with safety and hygiene standards.

The unit had poor cleanliness, lack of proper medical checks for workers, and unsanitary conditions. DG PFA Asim Javed highlighted concerns over food items being stored on broken floors and packaged with unregistered labels.

The inspection also revealed that the oil used for frying was substandard, and the labels on products displayed incorrect addresses. Furthermore, non-food grade powder was being used to prepare confectionery items. The presence of rats, lizards and dead flies in the unit was another alarming discovery.