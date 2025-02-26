PFF to hold Extraordinary Congress on February 27 with FIFA, AFC delegates in attendance

The (PFF) will convene its Extraordinary Congress on February 27, 2025, in Lahore, with a high-profile delegation from FIFA and the (AFC) in attendance.

Key officials set to participate include (AFC Deputy General Secretary), Rolf Tanner (FIFA Head of MA Governance), Purushottam Kattel (AFC Head of South Asia Unit), Sonam Jigmi (Senior Manager, AFC South Asia Unit), and Dinish De Silva (Manager, AFC South Asia Unit). The meeting will be chaired by Normalization Committee (NC) Chairman and PFF President Saud Azim Hashimi, alongside NC members Muhammad Shahid Niaz Khokhar and Haris Azmat.

The Congress will focus on revising the PFF Constitution (2014) in line with FIFA and AFC recommendations and approving minutes from the previous Extraordinary Congress held on January 24, 2025.

A crucial agenda item is Pakistan’s participation in the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers, which hinges on FIFA lifting its suspension on PFF. The Congress follows a directive from the FIFA Council, issued on February 6, 2025, stating that the suspension will only be lifted once the revised constitution is approved in compliance with FIFA and AFC guidelines.