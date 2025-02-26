PM arrives in Uzbekistan to deepen trade

TASHKENT - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday arrived here on a two-day official visit at the invitation of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Uzbekistan’s Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov, Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov, Tashkent’s Mayor Shavkat Umurzakov, Uzbekistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan Alisher Takhitayev, and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Uzbekistan Ahmed Farooq, along with senior diplomatic and government officials welcomed the prime minister at the airport. A smartly turned-out contingent of the Uzbek armed forces presented the static salute to the prime minister.

During the visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz will visit the Independence Monument in Tashkent, where he will lay a wreath to pay tribute to Uzbekistan’s great historical figures. The prime minister will also be given a tour and briefing on the monument’s woodwork, depicting Uzbekistan’s 3,000-year history.

During his visit, the prime minister will hold a bilateral meeting with the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The discussions will focus on enhancing cooperation between Uzbekistan and Pakistan in regional connectivity, trade, investment, energy, defense, security, regional stability, and education.

The two leaders will also exchange views on global and regional issues of mutual interest.

Both sides will also sign Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements on bilateral cooperation.

He will address a Pakistan-Uzbekistan Business Forum aimed at boosting bilateral trade and investment ties. Besides, he will visit the Techno Park in Tashkent to observe Uzbekistan’s construction industry.

The prime minister is accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Minister for Investment and Privatization Abdul Aleem Khan, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi.

Also, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday paid a solemn visit to the iconic Independence Monument here as part of his official trip to Uzbekistan.

“The visit underscores the shared historical and cultural ties between Pakistan and Uzbekistan, while reaffirming the commitment to deepening bilateral relations,” PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Accompanied by a high-level delegation, the prime minister laid a floral wreath at the monument, a symbol of Uzbekistan’s rich history and its journey toward sovereignty.

He also expressed his admiration for Uzbekistan’s progress and resilience, drawing parallels with Pakistan’s own struggle for independence and development.

“The Independence Monument stands as a testament to the courage and determination of the Uzbek people. Pakistan and Uzbekistan share a common vision for peace, prosperity, and regional connectivity.

This visit is a reminder of our shared values and the need to work together for a brighter future,” the press release quoted the prime minister as saying.

On the occasion, the prime minister was also briefed about the 3000 year history of Uzbek nation and its heroes. The visit to the monument would follow a series of high-level meetings with Uzbek officials, focusing on enhancing trade, energy cooperation, and cultural exchanges.

Both nations are committed to bolster regional connectivity and economic integration.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Uzbekistan marks a significant step in strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries. The trip is expected to yield new agreements in areas such as agriculture, regional connectivity, technology, and education, further solidifying the bond between Pakistan and Uzbekistan,” it was further added.