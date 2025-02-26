PM Shehbaz reaffirms commitment to Trans Afghan Railway Project

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed Pakistan's commitment to Trans Afghan railway project, emphasizing that this game changer project will transform trade in the entire region.

Addressing Pakistan-Uzbekistan Business forum in Tashkent today, he said both the countries will be taking steps in unison to achieve and materialize this project.

The Prime Minister said Karachi and Gwadar ports will be hub of economic activities and imports and exports. He pointed out that NLC is already transporting goods to Central Asian Countries via Afghanistan. He said both the countries have agreed in principle that NLC will join hands with the Uzbek counterpart to make a joint company to transport goods and services.

Highlighting the vast scope of cooperation between the two countries in different areas, the Prime Minister said Uzbekistan has shown great interest in promoting Pakistan's mine and mineral sector. He noted that the expertise of Uzbekistan in the shape of joint ventures will be a great support to promote this sector. He said we can also join hands in other sectors such as Information Technology, agriculture, textile, tourism and others.

The Prime Minister said that this business forum will go a long way in advancing our goals and aspirations and convert our shared dreams into reality.

In his remarks on the occasion, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said Pakistan and Uzbekistan are not competitors but they complement each other's economies. He said there are lot of opportunties for partnership and cooperation in different sectors.

The Uzbek President assured full support and facilitation to Pakistani businessmen who are interested in investment in Uzbekistan. He said both the countries can learn from each other's experiences and expertise in various sectors including mine and minerals, energy, pharmaceutical and textiles. He said this bilateral relationship will be elevated to a new level.