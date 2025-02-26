Police asked to play due role in maintaining peace in Swabi

Swabi - Speakers at a Peace Conference held here on Tuesday said that the police should play its due role in maintaining peace in the district while protecting human lives and property.

The conference was organized by the Swabi Bar Association (SBA) and was attended by leaders of various political parties, peace advocates, human rights activists, experts, and officials from the judiciary, police, and district administration.

On the occasion, leaders of the Pakistan People’s Party, Jamaat-i-Islami, Qaumi Watan Party, Awami National Party, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, members of the dispute resolution council, and various organizations participated and spoke.

This was the first time that leaders of almost all political parties, the police, and the administration gathered on a single platform for peace.

Salim Khan, an advocate and former provincial general secretary of the Awami National Party, said that three people were killed in broad daylight in front of the judicial complex, and the accused were set free. Similarly, a man killed his mother inside the judicial complex in an honor-related case, and the court accepted his dispute settlement. “We should jointly work for peace in the district. If we fail, our young generation will face a bleak future,” he said.

Dr Yaseen Khalil, who teaches at Islamia College, Peshawar, asked, “Where is the state? Everyone gives due respect to the killer, which clearly indicates where our society stands and what kind of society we have.”

Ghulam Haqqani, mayor of Tehsil Razaar, said that hooligans now openly warn noble people in the district that they will be killed in Swabi Chowk. “No one’s child is safe in our district,” he said.

Masood Jabar, former deputy general secretary of the Qaumi Watan Party, said that he was astonished that the Swabi Deputy Commissioner did not bother to participate in the conference.

Azhar Khan, district police officer, said that he had suspended three policemen following complaints lodged on Monday and Tuesday, and the police would continue to play their due role in providing security. “We will continue to play our role in providing security to the people,” he said.

Noor-ul-Islam, district general of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-Fazl), said that the police had failed to play its due role, and this was the main reason peace in the district had remained disturbed.

Mahmoodul Hassan, a JI leader, said that every SHO knew within the jurisdiction of his police station who the killers, drug dealers, contract killers, and thieves were.

Arshad Khan, an advocate and provincial council member of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, said that all stakeholders should come together to achieve peace.

Mohammad Sagheer Khan, president of the Swabi Bar Association, said that they were ready to play their due role in ensuring peace in the district.