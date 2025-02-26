Police probe continues as body found from ex-Minister’s residence

LAHORE - Police investigations are underway after a body was discovered at the dera (residence) of former provincial minister Mian Aslam Iqbal in Lahore’s Samanabad area. Authorities have arrested police constable Arshad, who had been missing since the incident, from Mianwali. According to police sources, a raid was conducted at Arshad’s residence in Sheikhupura, but he was not found there. Instead, the suspect had taken refuge at his sister’s house in Mianwali, where he was eventually apprehended.

Investigations revealed that Constable Arshad had rented a quarter at the dera two months ago. During interrogation, he confessed to the murder, admitting that after the killing, he threw the weapon into a canal. Police are now investigating the motive behind the crime, whether the suspect operated a torture cell at the premises, and if anyone else was involved. According to sources, the victim, identified as Imran, was a dismissed police officer from Faisalabad.

On the night of the incident, both Arshad and Imran were intoxicated when a heated argument escalated, leading Arshad to fatally shoot Imran before fleeing the scene.

The incident came to light when police recovered the bullet-ridden body from the servant quarters of the dera. Upon receiving the report, law enforcement swiftly arrived at the scene, secured the area, and launched an investigation. Authorities have assured that all aspects of the case are being examined, and further developments will be revealed soon.