PPP remains in contact with Opposition

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) – a key ally of the coalition government in the centre – has not terminated contacts with the opposition parties while remaining an important member of the treasury benches.

The talks process between the government and the opposition is officially on hold amid differences that may take a long time to settle.

PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the PPP supremo Asif Ali Zardari – the sitting President – believe the dialogue should continue with the opposition for stability.

The PPP leaders have told the opposition parties members including those from the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf that flexibility was the key to success and rigidity must be shunned.

“We remain in contact with the opposition parties although these talks are not official. We want to play a role to come out of the political tension,” a senior PPP leader said.

At a recent federal cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also reiterated the government’s readiness to engage in sincere and serious discussions with the PTI to resolve ongoing political issues, emphasizing that the door for dialogue remains open.

He insisted the government had consistently provided a conducive environment for negotiations, but PTI had shown reluctance to enter the dialogue process, effectively avoiding discussions.

The Prime Minister highlighted that the government’s commitment to peace and reconciliation is evi-dent in its actions, particularly the formation of a committee headed by Speaker Ayaz Sadiq.

He noted that despite the government’s efforts to create an opportunity for dialogue, PTI did not at-tend a scheduled meeting on January 28th, and unilaterally ended the negotiations.

PM Shehbaz Sharif stressed that Pakistan cannot afford instability or unrest, and the only way forward is through constructive dialogue. “Dialogue remains the sole pathway to steer the country towards development and resolve the challenges we face,” he remarked.

Last year, the PPP and the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) agreed to form coalition government. De-spite PTI securing the highest number of votes in the general elections, the coalition of smaller parties, led by the PML-N and PPP, ensured PTI does not take power.

This political arrangement came after several days of negotiations and disagreements, as PTI alleged that the election results were marred by widespread rigging and manipulation. The PTI still claims it had the first right to form the government.

The PTI criticizes the coalition government, calling it a betrayal of the people’s trust and accusing the rival parties of being “mandate thieves.”

The PPP leadership believes the PTI will have to eventually come to the talks table to resolve the is-sues with the government. “Even if that means early elections, we can discuss this. Dialogue is the only option to resolve the domestic or international issues. We are committed to it and are engaged with all the parties including the PTI,” said a top PPP leader. He contended that the PPP leadership will never close doors for the dialogue process.