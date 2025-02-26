PSM sacks 1,350 more employees

KARACHI - The Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) on Tuesday sacked 1,350 more employees to ease the financial burden on the entity. The PSM spokesman said that they had prepared a list of the employees who have been sacked and included from separate cadres including drivers, fireman, operators and others.

The termination letters have been dispatched to the houses of the workers by Pakistan Steel Mills. Earlier in April 2024, the Federal Ministry of Industry and Production had constituted an eight-member committee to revive the Pakistan Steel Mills.