Wednesday, February 26, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PSM sacks 1,350 more employees

Our Staff Reporter
February 26, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  The Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) on Tuesday sacked 1,350 more employees to ease the financial burden on the entity. The PSM spokesman said that they had prepared a list of the employees who have been sacked and included from separate cadres including drivers, fireman, operators and others.

The termination letters have been dispatched to the houses of the workers by Pakistan Steel Mills. Earlier in April 2024, the Federal Ministry of Industry and Production had constituted an eight-member committee to revive the Pakistan Steel Mills.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1740466262.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025