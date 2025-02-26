PSX stays bullish, gains 198 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 197.98 points, a positive change of 0.17 percent, closing at 114,528.09 points as compared to 114,330.10 points on the last trading day. A total of 495,984,234 shares were traded during the day as compared to 455,533,414 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs29.362 billion against Rs25.888 billion on the last trading day. As many as 444 companies transacted their shares in the stock market. 169 of them recorded gains and 223 sustained losses, whereas the shares prices of 52 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were Fauji Cement with 61,091,991 shares at Rs41.46 per share, Maple Leaf with 33,825,226 shares at Rs51.13 per share and Al-Tahur Limited with 23,908,285 shares at Rs29.08 per share. Hoechst Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs194.00 per share, closing at Rs3,194.00, whereas runner-up was The Thal Industries Cooperation Limited with Rs34.70 rise in its share price to close at Rs386.04.

Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs42.75 per share price, closing at Rs.9,323.00, whereas the runner-up was Pakistan Services Limited with Rs25.17 decline in its per share price to Rs1,080.21.