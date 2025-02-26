PU organises two-day international conference

LAHORE - Punjab University in collaboration with Ripah International University organized a two-day international conference on ‘Psychology, Media Studies and Social Behaviors’ here on Tuesday. On this occasion, PU Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Khalid Mahmood, University of Turin, Italy’s Professor Dr Claudio Longobardi, Dr Joaquin Vidal, Dr Sofia Maestro Coco, Chairperson Department of Communication & Media Research Dr Nosheena Saleem, Chairperson Department of Journalism Prof Dr Hannan Ahmed Mian, Head of Department Ripah Institute of Clinical and Professional Psychology Dr Urooj Arshad, Regional Director Ripah University Muhammad Umar Farooq, DG PEMRA Operations Lahore Ikram Barkat, faculty members, researchers, students and experts from the UK, Italy, USA, Bangladesh and other countries were present. The two-day conference featured a rich discussion on psychology, media studies and social behavior. Dr Claudio Longobardi presented a comprehensive paper on ‘Digital Literacy and the Impact of Social Media’. Ikram Barkat and Dr Joaquin Vidal shed light on the strategy of Stoic philosophy to control anger generated by the media. A total of more than 120 research papers were presented in various scientific sessions of the two-day conference, in which professors, researchers and scholars participated. The conference also held round table sessions in which senior journalists and educationists including Prof Dr Shafiq Jalandhari, Habib Akram, Waqar Chaudhry, Tanveer Shahzad, Salman Abid, Shiraz Hasnaat and Dr Hassan Zafar expressed their views. Dr Nosheena Saleem said that the conference was a significant breakthrough in the field of media science and research, which promoted academic exchange between educational institutions, researchers and experts. At the end of the conference, certificates of appreciation and shields were distributed among the participants. Meanwhile, Punjab University Institute of Metallurgy & Materials Engineering (IMME) in collaboration with Pakistan Advanced Materials Forum (PAMF) organized a two-day workshop on “Advanced Aluminium Alloys” at Al Raazi Hall. The inaugural ceremony was attended by PAMF General Secretary Dr Syed Khalid Shah, Executive Member Arshad Nawaz Khan, Former Dean Faculty of Engineering and Technology Prof Dr Muhammad Taqi Zahid Butt, Former President PAMF Engr. Tahir Ikram, Director IMME Prof Dr Muhammad Kamran, faculty members, students and over 80 participants from industry leaders, researchers were present. In his address, Dr Syed Khalid Shah highlighted the role of PAMF towards knowledge sharing by holding different workshops and conferences over the past decade. Prof Dr Muhammad Kamran highlighted the need of research and up gradation of existing industrial facilities to improve the quality of the products to increase the export. Arshad Nawaz highlighted the potential growth in demand in future and encouraged the industry and academia to work jointly to improve quality of products, innovate and diversify the production profile.

The workshop featured three technical sessions along with two lab demonstration sessions and an exhibition, where leading companies like Chenab Engineering Madina Auto Industries, SOAN Enterprises Islamabad, B.R. Casting, Noor Ashraf and Sons, AZCO, Indus Tooling Solution, Metal House, AP. CHEM, Akram & Sons Enterprises, Pro Tech Engineers showcased their latest technologies and innovations. On first day two technical sessions which comprised lectures on Hi-Tech Applications of Al Alloys, Structure Property Relationship, Aluminum Metallurgy and Hot Spray Al Alloys were delivered. Moreover two practical sessions on NDT/UT and Microscopy were arranged. The workshop plays a crucial role in bridging the gap between academia and industry by promoting research, innovation, and commercialization of advanced materials.