Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Punjab constitutes committee to amend criminal laws

OUR STAFF REPORT
February 26, 2025
Lahore

LAHORE  -  The Punjab government has decided to amend 165-year-old criminal laws and constituted a legal reforms committee under the home department.  The committee will draft amendments to the Code of Criminal Procedure 1898, Pakistan Penal Code 1860, and Qanun-e-Shahadat Order 1984, aiming to modernise and enhance  their effectiveness. According to the Punjab home department spokesperson, the committee will also draft  a “National Security Law” while introducing legal reforms to improve crime prevention, law enforcement and public order. Special amendments will be proposed for the protection of women and children. Additionally, the committee will revise laws related to counter terrorism, cyber crime, cyber security and inter provincial coordination to align them with contemporary challenges.  As per the official notification, DIG Kamran Adil has been appointed as the convener of the  committee while Additional Secretary (Judicial), Punjab Home Department, Imran Hussain Ranjha will serve as the secretary. Other members include Deputy Director (Law) Muhammad Younis, Additional Advocate General Punjab Hassan Khalid and a representative of the Prosecutor General Punjab.  The spokesperson confirmed that the legal reforms committee would submit its report within three months.

OUR STAFF REPORT

