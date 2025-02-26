Punjab govt to distribute Rs30b to destitute in Ramazan

LAHORE - The Punjab government will distribute Rs30 billion in direct relief to at least three million households across the Punjab province during the holy month of Ramazan. Additionally, deserving individuals will receive di-rect relief of Rs10,000 through bank pay orders.

This relief process will be facilitated through Punjab Socio-Economic Registry, PITB & Bank of Punjab.

Addressing a press conference here, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab for Price Control Salma Butt said that over 18,000 points have been established across the province for public convenience.

Model bazaars have been set up in 25 districts while the remaining districts will have special relief markets.

She stated that prices of essential items will be significantly reduced. While ghee and cooking oil will be available at wholesale rate, the prices of chicken and pulses will be slashed by Rs10 and 24 per kg respec-tively. She said that the Punjab government was working with industries to ensure further price reductions.

The CM’s aide said that the prices of vegetables & fruits will also be lower than those set by district admin-istrations. Items such as potatoes, onions, lemons & dates are comparatively cheaper than last year, she added. The chief minister’s special assistant further stated that sugar will be available at Rs130 per kg at 600 stalls across the province.

Salma Butt also highlighted that the price of a 20-kg flour bag was Rs. 1,000 less than last year with addi-tional relief of Rs. 50 to 100 at relief stalls. The mechanism for imported goods will be clarified soon and recommendations to boost local production were under review.

She said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was monitoring price control reports daily to curb inflation. Establishment of Price Control & Commodities Management Department aims to regulate supply & de-mand standards. She emphasized the difference between genuine & artificial inflation & reiterated that profi-teering will not be tolerated.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced to issue bone marrow transplant cards for the deserving persons saying that free treatment is the right of every patient and child.

“Every child is more important to me than my own children. After the issuance of card, the parents of sick children will be free from expenses,” she remarked

She underscored that there was no compromise on the health of children and the government would pro-vide all resources for this purpose. The chief minister said that owing to her hectic efforts the bone marrow of 150 child patients have been transplanted successfully in one year at Pakistan’s first government institu-tion Lahore Children’s Hospital. She added, “Success rate of bone marrow transplant operations is above 89 percent, very much in line with the world standards.”

She highlighted that more than Rs 4.2 million have been spent on bone marrow transplants, and children not only from KP and other provinces but from Afghanistan as well were among those who underwent free bone marrow transplantation in Children’s Hospital.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif noted that 2000 child patients have also been treated in the cancer ward of Chil-dren’s Hospital, while 25000 cancer patients have benefited from the cancer ward OPD of the Children’s Hospital in a year.

Vice Chancellor University of Child Health Sciences Dr. Masood Sadiq said that on the instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, no bone marrow transplant patient is denied treatment. He added that medicines were also given free of cost to the sick children after the operation, and follow-up check-ups of the sick children are also done after every 15 days.