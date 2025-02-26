Punjab seeks more time in May 9 bail cancellation appeal

The Punjab government has requested additional time to present arguments in its appeal for the cancellation of bail granted to the accused in the May 9 attack on military installations in Rawalpindi.

A three-member bench, led by Chief Justice Yahya Afridi, heard the appeals filed by the Punjab government. During the proceedings, the additional prosecutor general sought time to submit JIT reports, stating that arguments would be based on their findings.

Chief Justice Afridi noted that some appeals pertained to case transfers, which had now become irrelevant. The court was also informed that the judge of the Anti-Terrorism Court in Rawalpindi had been transferred and that a fine of Rs200,000 had been imposed on 11 transfer applications.

Granting the Punjab government more time to submit its report, the Supreme Court scheduled the next hearing on the matter.