Recruitment for tribal forces underway in DG Khan, Rajanpur after 27 years

Dera Ghazi Khan - After a long hiatus of 27 years, recruitment has commenced for the Tribal Forces, including the Border Military Police (BMP) and Baloch Levy (BL) in the districts of Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur. This recruitment drive aims to fill vacant positions, thereby strengthening the forces and ensuring enhanced law and order in the tribal regions.

While talking to The Nation, BMP/ Baloch Levy Commandant Dera Ghazi Khan, Muhammad Asad Khan Chandia, highlighted the significance of this initiative. He detailed the recruitment process, stating that the initial phase includes a physical endurance test. On the first day, 3,200 candidates from Tuman Khosa, Tuman Qaisrani, and Tuman Khetran participated in the running test. The next phase, scheduled for today (February 26), will see candidates from Tuman Buzdar, Tuman Leghari, Tuman Lund, and Punjab’s Pothohar region (including Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, and Attock) participating in the trials.

Asad Khan noted that the last recruitment for the tribal forces was conducted in 1998. Previously, in 1994, the then-President of Pakistan, Sardar Farooq Ahmed Khan Leghari, had increased the sanctioned positions for BMP and Baloch Levy in Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur. However, subsequent recruitment attempts in 2005, 2009, 2011, 2016, and 2021 were hindered due to legal challenges and quota system disputes.

Asad further explained that over the past 27 years, only recruitments under Rule A-17 (which allows employment for the children of existing employees) were carried out, leading to a severe manpower shortage in 2025. To address this issue, the current recruitment process is being conducted with the assistance of Punjab Police. He told that the recruitment committee is chaired by Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan, Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry, while Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dera Ghazi Khan, Muhammad Usman Khalid, who also serves as the Senior Commandant of BMP and Baloch Levy—alongwith DIG Gohar Mushtaq Bhutta from the Multan Training Institute, are overseeing the process.

Asad Khan informed that on the first day of the endurance test, key officials, including Chairman of the Recruitment Committee Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry, Senior Commandant Muhammad Usman Khalid, DPO Dera Ghazi Khan Syed Ali, and DIG Gohar Mushtaq Bhutta, were present at the venue on Airport Road to ensure a transparent selection process.

To maintain transparency, each stage of recruitment is being recorded through video and documented thoroughly, he added. He shared that the recruitment process has been authorised by Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz Sharif, who has also approved a special grant of Rs500 million for upgrading vehicles, modern weaponry, wireless communication systems, and enhancing the operational capacity of the tribal forces.

Asad Khan revealed that 11,200 application forms have been issued for this recruitment drive. Currently, 846 positions remain vacant, including 165 in BMP Dera Ghazi Khan, 120 in BMP Rajanpur, 378 in Baloch Levy Dera Ghazi Khan, and 183 in Baloch Levy Rajanpur. The recruitment covers ranks ranging from Naik, Lance Naik, and Sipahi , Naik Motor Mechanic, Sipahi Clerk, Tailor Master, Water Carrier, Mali, and Cobbler (from Scale BPS-1 to 7). Higher-ranking positions will be filled through the Public Service Commission and other official recruitment forums. Asad Khan also highlighted that this recruitment drive has witnessed an unprecedented turnout, setting a record in participation. Notably, female candidates have also applied and participated in the endurance test, a significant and positive development for the tribal regions.