Registration of Benazir Hari Card launched

KARACHI - The Sindh government had announced the inauguration of the online registration for the Benazir Hari Card, an agricultural fair, the inauguration of a new agricultural research institute, and the establishment of an agricultural university in Ghotki. According to a communique here, Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mahar, the Minister of Agriculture, while inaugurating the online registration for the Benazir Hari Card, a one-day agricultural fair, and the new agricultural research institute, stated that the Agriculture Department has developed a new modern website and app for the Onlineregistration of farmers in Sindh.

Now, over 1.5 million farmers can register online for the Benazir Hari Card themselves. Farmers will no longer need to visit the offices of the Agriculture Department or Revenue officials; they can register with their documents on the website www.benazirharicard.gos.pk. The provincial minister, while announcing the establishment of an agricultural university campus in Ghotki, said that the Sindh government will establish an agricultural university in Ghotki district. Once the university is established, people from other provinces will also come here to study. Sardar Muhammad Baksh Mahar further stated that through the Benazir Hari Card, farmers will receive subsidies on seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, and modern agricultural machinery.

Through the Hari Card, farmers in Sindh will be provided with crop insurance, interest-free loans, and various financial aids in case of agricultural disasters. Currently, the agricultural sector is facing challenges such as climate change, rising costs, and limited access to resources.

He mentioned that the Sindh government has already provided 19 billion rupees in aid to approximately 400,000 farmers affected by the 2022 floods. After the registration for the Hari Card, all facilities will be provided to farmers through the Hari Card.

New varieties of cotton and sugarcane will be developed at the Border Research Center in Ghotki, and production technology will be introduced. This technology will help the agricultural sector cope with climate change. If the farmers are not prosperous, the country cannot be prosperous,he added.

He said that the Benazir Hari Card is a gift from Chairman Bilawal Bhutto to the farmers. Through this card, farmers will receive subsidies on seeds, medicines, and machinery.