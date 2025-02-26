Roads Overrun by Beggars

Managing Pakistan’s roads has become increasingly essential, as unregulated activities continue to disrupt traffic flow and public safety. One pressing issue is the overwhelming presence of beggars at major intersections. Estimates suggest that Pakistan has between 5 to 25 million beggars, making up approximately 2.5% to 11% of the total population.

These individuals often appear unexpectedly, approaching vehicles to solicit money. Not only do they contribute to rising road accidents, but they also negatively impact societal productivity. By choosing to beg instead of engaging in honest work, they undermine the efforts of those striving to earn a living. Many beggars use fabricated emotional appeals to manipulate people into giving them money, further discouraging a culture of diligence and perseverance.

Moreover, organised begging mafias exploit vulnerable individuals, including children and disabled people, forcing them into this cycle of dependency. Many beggars are physically capable of working, yet they prefer an easier path that requires no effort. This growing trend raises concerns about the nation’s work ethic and economic development, as it fosters a mentality of entitlement rather than self-reliance.

The traffic police must take strict measures to curb this issue. Instead of allowing street begging to flourish, authorities should enforce policies that encourage individuals to earn a lawful income. Shelters and skill development programmes should be introduced to rehabilitate those who genuinely need assistance, preventing them from falling victim to organised begging networks.

Public awareness campaigns can also play a significant role in discouraging people from giving money to beggars and instead directing them towards charitable organisations that provide sustainable aid. Implementing effective regulations against roadside begging will not only improve road safety but also contribute to a more productive and self-reliant Pakistan.

RABIA BATOOL QURESHI,

Islamabad.