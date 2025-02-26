Roots Millennium School DHA City Campus hosts grand event

KARACHI - Roots Millennium School DHA City Campus hosted its grand Annual Parent’s Day & Award Distribution Ceremony, a vibrant event celebrating student achievements, creativity, and holistic learning. The ceremony was graced by Brigadier Sohail Imtiaz, Administrator DHA, and Dr Farhan Essa, CEO of Essa Laboratory, as guests of honor.

The event commenced with a soulful recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by the National Anthem, instilling a sense of unity and patriotism. The highlight of the event was the award distribution ceremony, recognizing young scholars who excelled in various national and international contests, including the CATSO English Contest, HRCA Science & English Contest, IKSC, IKMC, and the Shining Star Contest. A special mention was given to the students who secured 22 gold medals, 41 silver medals, and 2 trophies in the World Scholar’s Cup Karachi Round.

Speaking at the occasion, Brigadier Sohail Imtiaz commended the school’s commitment to academic excellence and holistic development, emphasizing the importance of nurturing young minds to become future leaders. Farhan Essa applauded the institution for its dedication to innovation in education, fostering confidence, and providing a platform for students to excel beyond the classroom. The event featured a series of spectacular performances, including welcome dance, Shakespearean Role Plays, cultural dance showcase representing Pakistan’s diverse heritage, high-energy Zumba performance and many others.

A thought-provoking segment on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and a performance inspired by HWPL’s Peacebuilding Initiatives reinforced the school’s commitment to social awareness and global citizenship. In her address, Principal Ms Mariam Tariq expressed gratitude towards parents, students, and faculty members for their continuous support. She emphasized that Roots Millennium School is not just an institution but a hub of inspiration, joy, and creativity, nurturing young leaders who will shape the future. The evening concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks, acknowledging the dedication of students, teachers, and organizers. The event left the audience inspired, celebrating the essence of education, culture, and personal growth.