RPO Babar Sarfraz Alpa Visits Special Initiative Police Station Dhudial

Gujar khan - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region, Babar Sarfraz Alpa, reaffirmed a strict zero-tolerance policy against corruption, misuse of power, and negligence within the police force. He warned that any officer found involved in corruption or failing in their duties would face strict accountability.

During his visit to the Special Initiative Police Station in Dhudial, Chakwal, the RPO was accompanied by District Police Officer (DPO) Chakwal, Lt. (R) Ahmed Mohiuddin.

The DPO briefed the RPO on the station’s performance, crime control measures, and ongoing operations against proclaimed offenders and drug traffickers. The RPO expressed satisfaction with the efforts and directed further intensification of these campaigns.

Following the briefing, the RPO held an open court at Dhudial Police Station, where he personally listened to public grievances and issued immediate directives for their resolution. He emphasized the need for an effective crackdown against criminals and urged officers to handle their professional duties with honesty, professionalism, and dedication.

Directing officers to prioritize the welfare of their subordinates, he stressed that leadership within the police should be built on mutual respect and support. He also instructed officers to treat the public with respect and courtesy at police stations and offices, warning that any mistreatment of citizens would result in strict action. “Delivering justice to citizens, conducting fair investigations, resolving cases promptly, and maintaining high standards of public service delivery should be the hallmarks of the police force,” he asserted.

The RPO concluded his visit by instructing officers to ensure the full implementation of all protocols of the Special Initiative Police Stations in line with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab and IG Punjab Police. He emphasized that these initiatives aim to modernize policing and enhance public trust in law enforcement.