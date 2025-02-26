Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Russia, Pakistan agree to activate counter-terrorism talks

STAFF REPORT
February 26, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  Moscow and Islamabad on Tuesday agreed to activate the counter-terrorism dialogue between the two countries. The agreement was reached during a meeting of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi with Russian Ambassador Albert P. Khorev here. During the meeting, bilateral relations and matters of mutual interest were discussed in detail. Both sides also talked about enhancing cooperation in counterterrorism and anti-narcotics efforts and agreed to activate the counterterrorism dialogue between the two countries. They also agreed to increase the exchange of delegations to strengthen mutual ties. The Russian ambassador invited Pakistani officials to participate in anti-narcotics training programs in Moscow and Siberia.  The interior minister stated that terrorism was an international challenge and collective efforts were required to overcome it. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening relations with Russia and emphasized that there were vast opportunities for bilateral cooperation in various sectors.

STAFF REPORT

