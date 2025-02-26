Russian envoy lauds Pakistan’s neutral stance on Ukraine conflict

Russian Ambassador to Pakistan, Albert P. Khorev, has commended the efforts of the Global South, including friendly nations, in seeking a non-military resolution to the Ukrainian conflict.

Speaking at a press conference at the Russian Embassy in Islamabad, the envoy highlighted that China, Brazil, and several African nations have shown a deep understanding of the crisis’s geopolitical significance and the necessity of considering Russia’s interests. He expressed Moscow’s support for their diplomatic proposals, which emphasize adherence to international law, rejection of Cold War-era mindsets, and opposition to unilateral sanctions.

Khorev also appreciated Pakistan’s neutral stance on the Ukraine conflict, acknowledging its consistent position. He mentioned the inaugural meeting of the “Group of Friends of Peace in Ukraine” held in New York last September, initiated by China and Brazil, and stressed the importance of upholding the United Nations Charter in its entirety.

On Russia-US relations, the ambassador welcomed former US President Donald Trump’s approach to resolving the conflict through diplomacy. He cited recent engagements between Russian and US leadership, including phone conversations between President Vladimir Putin and Trump on February 12 and discussions between senior officials in Riyadh on February 18. These talks, he noted, have led to agreements on diplomatic cooperation, trade, and the launch of negotiations on Ukraine.

Addressing the ongoing military developments, Khorev claimed that Russian forces have secured significant territorial gains in Donetsk, Zaporozhye, Kherson, and Luhansk, while also taking control of parts of the Kursk region following a Ukrainian incursion last August. He accused Ukrainian forces of committing atrocities against civilians in these areas.

Despite military advances, the envoy reiterated Russia’s willingness to negotiate a political settlement. He referred to President Putin’s June 2024 peace proposal, which demands the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from newly annexed Russian territories, recognition of territorial changes, Ukraine’s non-NATO status, the lifting of Western sanctions, and guarantees for Russian-speaking citizens in Ukraine.

Khorev asserted that the Ukrainian crisis is not merely a regional dispute but a broader geopolitical confrontation between Russia and the West, blaming Western nations for ignoring Moscow’s security concerns and expanding their influence in Ukraine. He emphasized that any resolution must lead to lasting peace and a new regional security framework in Europe.