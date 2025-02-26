Safe Roads & Women Empowerment

We rely enormously on public roads each day. No matter what we do, we use them to either get ourselves to our workplaces and back home or to meet friends and family. Public roads are indeed one of the most important parts of societal infrastructure and we cannot simply imagine our lives without them. Thus, it is crucial to ensure that our public roads would be safe and sustainable for all. Unfortunately, the National Road Safety Strategy 2018-2030 by the Ministry of Communications, Government of Pakistan show that road safety is a key public health issue in Pakistan. Sadly, road accidents cause Pakistan to lose both talent and finances that can certainly facilitate us in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Do you know that a person either dies or gets seriously injured in a road accident every 5 minutes in Pakistan. During 2014 – 16, 82% of the victims for road accidents involving deaths and injuries were males. It is a common fact that males in a typical Pakistani household bears the sole responsibility of making ends meet. In case, if that person either expires or gets handicapped in a road accident, the whole family then risks falling into poverty. We must make our society more inclusive for women where they would get equal chances to receive education and play their fair share in the socio-economic development of the country.

A policy brief from Asian Development Bank (ADB) reveals that only a quarter of the women in Pakistan with a university degree work outside home. There are two key reasons for low female labour force participation in the country. First and foremost is that women don’t receive permission to work outside home from their male counterpart. Second reason is the lack of security and safety on public roads in Pakistan. The same policy brief points-out that a lion’s share of working women (almost 85%) in Karachi was harassed on public transport during previous year. ADB interviewed 230 female commuters aged 15 and above for this minor survey in Karachi. We need to change our discriminatory behaviour toward our counterparts both in our homes and on our streets. We need to give them respect and we need to include them in our socio-economic development. We simply cannot ignore our women in socio-economic development and then expect us to be amongst the most rapidly developing nations in the world. Ignoring our women in labour force mean that we are using only one hand instead of both and are thus losing half of our human potential. Just like traffic accidents so would discriminating women will push our households deeper into poverty.

The financial cost of road accidents is equally severe as its social cost. Again, as per National Road Safety Strategy (2018-2030) report, road trauma hits our national economy like a punch in the face. It points out WHO’s estimate that say road accidents causes a financial loss equivalent to 3% of gross-domestic product to countries like Pakistan. Our projected GDP in 2018 was USD 315 billion that was expected to increase to USD 360 billion by 2020. Assuming these projection as correct, road accidents might have caused a financial loss worth USD 9 billion (in 2018) and USD 11 billion (in 2020) to Pakistan’s economy. A financial loss worth USD 9 billion a year due to road accidents will be USD 90 billion loss in a decade. Likewise, USD 11 billion loss a year would be USD 110 billion loss in a decade. Can we afford to lose such a whooping figure to road accidents? I don’t think so.

We have what it takes to make our public roads safer for all. We can execute number of actions in this regard. First and foremost is to reduce the existing traffic speed in urban centres. This will certainly have a direct positive impact in reducing the intensity of road accidents. Secondly, we can ensure that every road has a special lane for ambulances that is covered with steel barriers with wide gates. By doing so, we can prevent regular traffic from using that specific lane and ambulances can swiftly reach to accident place and transport injured person’s quickly to hospital where they would get the much-needed medical attention in time. At an individual level, we can also choose to drive slowly and think about our loved ones before we get involved in adrenaline driven driving habit that could cause accidents. Just like that we can show genuine respect to women both indoors and on the street. We can encourage them to receive education and help them achieve their goals. Empowering our women is like empowering ourselves.

To conclude, if we want to reduce poverty in Pakistan, we need to make our roads safer for all. Together we can build a safe, socially inclusive and sustainable Pakistan for all.

Ayoub Hameedi

The writer is a Stockholm-based policy analyst and the Founder / Operations Manager of Project Green Earth.