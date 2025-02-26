SAOC finalises key plans for 14th South Asian Games 2026 in Lahore

LAHORE - The South Asia Olympic Council (SAOC) made significant strides in finalising preparations for the 14th South Asian Games, set to take place from January 23 to 31, 2026, across Lahore, Faisalabad, and Islamabad.

The high-profile executive meeting, chaired by SAOC President and National Olympic Committee (NOC) Pakistan chief, Mr. Arif Saeed, reaffirmed the region’s commitment to fostering sports development and strengthening cooperation among South Asian nations.

The meeting emphasized how South Asian athletes, particularly Arshad Nadeem and Neeraj Chopra, had brought regional sports into the global spotlight with their medal-winning performances in javelin throw at Paris 2024. Their achievements highlighted the power of sports in uniting nations and inspiring future generations.The session was attended by key representatives from the NOCs of Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan, alongside Pakistan’s Federal Secretary for Sports, Mr. Zahoor Ahmed Chaudhry, who joined on special invitation.

Among the major decisions, SAOC confirmed the final list of 27 sports for the Games, ensuring a diverse and competitive sporting event. Additionally, a SAOC Constitution Review Committee was established to align the council’s regulations with those of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA). The committee also agreed to invite an OCA representative to all future meetings, enhancing collaboration with the continental body.

The approved sports for the 14th South Asian Games include athletics, swimming, archery, badminton, boxing, football, cricket, squash, hockey, weightlifting, wrestling, and more across men’s and women’s categories. Rowing, proposed as an optional sport by the host NOC, will be included upon endorsement from at least four NOCs.

Expressing his appreciation, President SAOC, Mr. Arif Saeed, praised the strong support of Pakistan’s Prime Minister Mr. Shehbaz Sharif, whose leadership has been instrumental in accelerating preparations for the Games. He also commended all participating NOCs for their all-out commitment to strengthening sports in South Asia.