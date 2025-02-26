Wednesday, February 26, 2025
SAOC team reviews South Asian Games arrangements

Staff Reporter
February 26, 2025
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  A 10-member South Asia Olympic Council (SAOC) delegation visited the National Hockey Stadium on Tuesday to review preparations for the 14th South Asian Games. The delegation, comprising Olympic officials from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Sri Lanka, and Nepal, expressed satisfaction with Pakistan’s hospitality and event arrangements. Secretary Sports Punjab Muzaffar Khan Sial, who chaired a review meeting, affirmed that Pakistan is fully prepared to host the mega sporting event. POA President Arif Saeed highlighted the National Hockey Stadium’s historic significance, saying that the Games will inspire Pakistan’s athletes. DG Sports Punjab Khizar Afzaal Ch briefed officials on ongoing preparations, while SAOC members lauded Pakistan as a peaceful and welcoming host.

Staff Reporter

