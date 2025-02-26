Wednesday, February 26, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

SBP chief says sustainable growth can’t be achieved with low levels of private credit

Our Staff Reporter
February 26, 2025
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD  -  Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, Jameel Ahmad has reiterated the need to significantly increase financial deepening in the country, adding that no country can achieve sustainable economic growth with low levels of private credit. Speaking at the Pakistan Banking Summit 2025, he said that “our banks need to rethink their current business model, reassess their priorities, and play a more active role in financial intermediation.”

He stated that SBP’s Strategic Vision 2028 “mainly focuses on promoting inclusive and sustainable access to financial services; building an innovative and inclusive digital financial ecosystem; and enhancing efficiency, effectiveness, fairness and stability of the financial system.” He added that “the explicit addition of financial inclusion as one of SBP’s core functions in the amended SBP Act underscores its importance for the SBP.” Highlighting the significant strides in financial inclusion over the past decade, he mentioned that “bank account coverage has reached close to 64 percent of the adult population, from 47 percent in 2018, while the gender gap has also been narrowed from 47 percent to 34 percent.”

Islamabad court upholds arrest warrant for KP CM

Referring to the latest National Financial Inclusion Strategy 2024-2028, he highlighted that the central bank has set a target to increase bank account coverage to 75 percent of the adult population and reduce the gender gap to 25 percent by 2028. Ahmad stated that “to achieve these ambitious targets, we want to enhance the depth, breadth, and quality of financial services, particularly for low-income individuals, the microfinance sector, SMEs, and agriculture.”

While appreciating the role of the banking and financial system in the economic development of the country, he stated that “for achieving a more inclusive and sustainable economic growth, the country would require a significant increase in depth and breadth of the financial sector. Governor SBP noted that “the composition of banks’ lending portfolio in Pakistan is highly skewed towards established corporates at around 74%, and only 5% goes to SMEs.” He called on the banking industry to reassess its business strategy to “focus on mobilizing deposits and increasing credit to the private sector particularly the SMEs and agriculture sectors.” Governor SBP urged the industry to increase their usage of artificial intelligence, based on alternate data sources such as cellular, and satellite data to provide “cost-effective alternative delivery channels to enhance the access, usage, and quality of financial services, particularly to SMEs, agriculture and our female population.” He also reiterated the need to “work on a war footing” to help businesses digitize their payments by providing digital transactional access, preferably via secure portals.

Court acquits SC judge’s daughter in car accident case

Governor SBP also urged financial institutions to “improve their ability to assess the impact of climate change across credit, market, liquidity, and operational risks.” Underlining the pivotal role of businesses and academia in tackling sustainability challenges, he stressed the need for research, policy recommendations, and fostering collaborations. Ahmad expressed hope that the participants of the Pakistan Banking Summit would engage in thoughtful discussions and idea sharing that may serve as a cornerstone for the policies and initiatives that can drive country toward a more sustainable and equitable future.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1740466262.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025