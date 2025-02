Services to public primary responsibility of district government, says Sialkot DC

SIALKOT - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial has said that providing quality municipal services to the public is a primary responsibility of the district government. He expressed these views while addressing a delegation under the Sub-National Governance Programme on Tuesday. Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Muzaffar Mukhtar, Assistant Commissioner Anum Babar, Governance Advisor Javeria Jilani, Matty Carter, Haynes, Anum Hussain, Shahzad Ahmed Malik, Jamal Rafique, Finance Officer District Council Rana Saqlain Mahmood, MO Finance Zunira Sarfraz, besides Planning and Finance officers of local bodies participated. The deputy commissioner said quality of services for revenue collection must be improved so that consumers will pay the service charges willingly.