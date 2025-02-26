Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Sindh revises schedule for matric, inter exams

Our Staff Reporter
February 26, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  In view of the holy month of Ramadan, the Sindh government on Tuesday revised the schedule for matric and intermediate examinations.

The decision was made during a Sindh education department’s steering committee meeting headed by provincial Minister for Education Syed Sardar Ali Shah. The dates for the commencement of matriculation and intermediate theory examinations 2025 have now been extended to April 7 and April 28, respectively.

Earlier, the SSC and HSC examinations were to begin on March 15 and April 15, respectively.

It was also decided in the steering committee the matric practical exams would take place from March 10. However, the date for inter practical exam would be announced later.

The meeting also decided that the new academic session would start on April 7 in the province.

Earlier, the committee resolved that the new academic year for schools will start on April 1, 2025, while colleges will begin their academic session on August 1, 2025. Winter and summer vacation schedules will remain as per the previous timetable. Summer vacations are set for June 1 to July 31, while winter holidays will be observed from December 22 to December 31.

Our Staff Reporter

