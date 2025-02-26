Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Sindh revises school timings for Ramazan
5:54 PM | February 26, 2025
The Sindh Education Department has announced revised school timings for Ramazan.

According to the official notification, single-shift primary schools will operate from 8:00am to 1:30pm, while on Fridays, they will close earlier at 11:30am.

For primary schools running in double shifts, the morning shift will function from 7:30am to 11:30am, and the afternoon shift from 12:00pm to 3:00pm. On Fridays, the first shift will remain unchanged, while the second shift will operate from 11:45am to 1:30pm.

Similarly, secondary, higher secondary, and elementary schools operating in a single shift will follow the same 8:00am to 1:30pm schedule, with early closure at 11:30am on Fridays.

Schools with a double-shift system will conduct the morning session from 7:30am to 11:30am, while the second shift will run from 11:45am to 2:45pm. On Fridays, the second shift will end earlier at 1:30pm.

