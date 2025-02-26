Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Six injured in trawler-car collision

Staff Reporter
February 26, 2025
HYDERABAD  -  Six members of the same family were seriously injured in a collision between a trawler and a car on Daulatpur Bypass National Highway.  According to police in the accident, 6 members of the same family, identified as Mst Ayesha Sattar, Mst Nasreen, Shaheen, Wazir Ali, Saifur Rahman and Masood Ali were seriously injured. The area people rescued family trapped in the car by cutting the car body.  The injured including two men, two women and two children were shifted to Civil Hospital Daulatpur from where all the injured were shifted to Peoples Medical University Hospital Nawabshah in critical condition. The family traveling in car was going to Hyderabad from Naushahro Feroz and said to belong to the Sahito community.

