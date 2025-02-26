Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Sudanese Army plane crashes in Omdurman

Web Desk
4:59 PM | February 26, 2025
International

A Sudanese army plane crashed into a residential area near the Wadi Sayidna military airport in northern Omdurman late Tuesday, killing 46 people, according to the Khartoum state media office.

Military sources confirmed that Major General Bahr Ahmed, a senior commander who previously led army operations across the capital, was among the deceased. The crash also left 10 people injured.

The Sudanese army acknowledged casualties among both military personnel and civilians but did not disclose further details. Military sources suggested that a technical failure was the likely cause of the incident.

