Tesla sales fall by almost half in Europe
Anadolu
8:54 AM | February 26, 2025
The US-based electric vehicle giant Tesla's sales in Europe dropped by 45.2% in January on a yearly basis, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) data released on Tuesday showed.

Billionaire Elon Musk's Tesla sold 9,945 units of vehicle in January, ACEA's report showed, while this figure was at 18,161 units in January 2024 in Europe, including the EU, the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), and the UK.

Only in the EU, Tesla's sales fell by 50.3% to 7,517 units in January 2025, versus the same month last year.

Meanwhile, battery electric car sales soared by 34% to 124,341 units in the EU and 37.3% in the EU, EFTA, and the UK together.

Anadolu

