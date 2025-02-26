Wednesday, February 26, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Three policemen arrested for abduction and ransom in Lahore

Three policemen arrested for abduction and ransom in Lahore
Web Desk
9:46 PM | February 26, 2025
Regional

Three policemen have been arrested on charges of kidnapping a doctor for ransom, Dunya News reported on Tuesday.

According to police, the suspects—Constable Waqas, Nafees, and Constable Asif—abducted Dr. Mukhtar from his home on February 9 and released him after extorting Rs500,000.

Two other accomplices, Rana Qurban and Adnan, remain at large, with police conducting raids to apprehend them. All five suspects were posted at the Model Town police station.

DIG Operations revealed that over the past 11 months, disciplinary action has been taken against 330 police personnel.

Tags:

Web Desk

Regional

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-02-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1740549973.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025