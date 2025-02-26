Three policemen arrested for abduction and ransom in Lahore

have been arrested on charges of kidnapping a doctor for ransom, Dunya News reported on Tuesday.

According to police, the suspects—Constable Waqas, Nafees, and Constable Asif—abducted Dr. Mukhtar from his home on February 9 and released him after extorting Rs500,000.

Two other accomplices, Rana Qurban and Adnan, remain at large, with police conducting raids to apprehend them. All five suspects were posted at the Model Town police station.

DIG Operations revealed that over the past 11 months, disciplinary action has been taken against 330 police personnel.