Traffic police set up new post in New Town sector

RAWALPINDI - City traffic police here on Tuesday inaugurated a newly set up post in the sector of New Town to offer services to drivers and to make working environment better was wardens. An official press release noted that the new traffic office was set up after special efforts were made by Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Beenish Fatima. The traffic post has an office for a deputy superintendent of police, a counter for sector in-charges and a spacious conference hall that will accommodate training workshops and briefing sessions. CTO Benish Fatima said that the new facility would soon be used to issue learning permits and driving licenses to the applicants. The new post will also be helpful for the wardens to control and monitor the traffic flow in the surrounding congested areas. The CTO urged on the public to follow relevant traffic laws while driving and cooperate with the wardens for smooth flow of vehicular traffic and ensure safety of all commuters.